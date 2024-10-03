Banner Real Estate Group Launches Denver-Based Banner Industrial Properties

DENVER — Chicago-based Banner Real Estate Group has launched Banner Industrial Properties, a new platform dedicated to industrial real estate investments. The platform will initially focus on value-add properties in key logistics markets throughout the Western United States.

Based in Denver, Banner Industrial Properties is led by Mark Bowen as president, Dan Morrison as chief financial officer and Scott Blanding as chief operating officer.

With more than 30 years of experience, Bowen’s role will encompass executive leadership, investment sourcing, operations and overall strategy. Bowen most recently served as chief investment officer at Dalfen Industrial.

As chief financial officer, Morrison will oversee fundraising and capital markets activities. Previously, he helped launch three U.S.-focused, value-add funds with TradeLane Properties.

Blanding will manage asset management, leasing and operations as chief operating officer at Banner Industrial Properties. Previously, he had stints with Viking Partners and DCT Industrial Trust.