Banner Real Estate Sells 993-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Rocklin, California

ROCKLIN, CALIF. — An affiliate of Banner Real Estate Group has completed the disposition of a self-storage facility located at 6025 Park Drive in Rocklin, approximately 22 miles northeast of Sacramento. An institutional buyer acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 1.7 acres, the three-story, 98,240-square-foot building features 993 self-storage units in varying sizes. Completed in 2021, the property offers climate-controlled units, electronic access control, drive-up units and a covered loading bay.

Brian Somoza led the JLL Capital Markets investment sales and advisory team that represented the seller in the deal.