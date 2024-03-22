Friday, March 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
6025-Park-Dr-Rocklin-CA
Located at 6025 Park Drive in Rocklin, Calif., the property features 993 self-storage units.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialSelf-StorageWestern

Banner Real Estate Sells 993-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Rocklin, California

by Amy Works

ROCKLIN, CALIF. — An affiliate of Banner Real Estate Group has completed the disposition of a self-storage facility located at 6025 Park Drive in Rocklin, approximately 22 miles northeast of Sacramento. An institutional buyer acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 1.7 acres, the three-story, 98,240-square-foot building features 993 self-storage units in varying sizes. Completed in 2021, the property offers climate-controlled units, electronic access control, drive-up units and a covered loading bay.

Brian Somoza led the JLL Capital Markets investment sales and advisory team that represented the seller in the deal.  

You may also like

Newmark Arranges 494,398 SF in Leases at Central...

San Francisco’s Life Sciences Market Shows Positive Momentum

Pagewood, CenterSquare Acquire 621,432 SF Industrial Portfolio in...

Miller Construction Delivers 143,571 SF Industrial Facility in...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 20-Acre Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.7M Sale of Retail...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 89,820 SF Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 5,912 SF...

Greysteel Arranges $8.3M Sale of Eastern Lofts Apartments...