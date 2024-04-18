Bannon Investments Sells Natomas Corporate Center in Sacramento for $44.5M

SACRAMENTO — Bannon Investments Ltd. has completed the disposition of Natomas Corporate Center, an office property at 2020 W. El Camino Ave. and 2555 Natomas Park Drive in Sacramento. Chavez Management Group acquired the asset for $44.5 million.

Situated on 21 acres, the property offers 419,000 square feet of office space spread across two buildings.

Build in 2009, the 12-story, 319,325-square-foot building at 2020 W. El Camino Ave. is fully occupied by six tenants, including Department of Housing & Community Development, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP and the Department of Health Care Access and Information. The three-story, 86,872-square-foot building at 2555 Natomas Park Drive was built in 2020.

Matt Havelock and Max Kelly of Avison Young represented the seller, while Michael J. Anthony of MJA Realty Investments represented the buyer in the transaction.