Bansi Properties to Develop 140,000 SF Office Building in Sunrise, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Office, Southeast

SUNRISE, FLA. — Bansi Properties has plans to develop a new 140,000-square-foot, four-story office building in Sunrise. The facility is slated for completion by 2023.

Located on 22 acres within Sawgrass International Corporate Park, the new office building is part of Bansi’s newly established office campus that currently includes two office facilities available for lease, including 1500 Concord Terrace, a 180,000-square-foot property that Bansi recently acquired.

Designed by architectural firm FSMY, the building will feature ample natural light, large floor plates and Energy Star- and LEED-certified materials and designs. The building will be located right off the Sawgrass Expressway, as well as near Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Jay Adams of Newmark is managing leasing on behalf of Bansi.

