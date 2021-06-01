Banta Corp. Signs 201,600 SF Industrial Lease Renewal, Expansion in Houston

HOUSTON — Banta Corp., a printing and imaging company that was acquired by Chicago-based market giant R.R. Donnelly in 2006, has signed a 201,600-square-foot industrial lease renewal and expansion at 6315 West by Northwest Blvd. in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 12.8 acres in 1999, totals 259,200 square feet and features 24 clear heights. Brian Gammill and Darryl Noon represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.