REBusinessOnline

Banyan Breaks Ground on 651-Unit Banyan North Tempe Apartments in Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

Banyan-North-Tempe-AZ

Located in Tempe, Ariz., Banyan North Tempe will feature 651 studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, two pools, a fitness center, an outdoor spa, a clubhouse and library. (Rendering by Todd & Associates; Image courtesy of Banyan Residential)

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Los Angeles-based Banyan Residential has broken ground for the first phase of Banyan North Tempe, a 651-unit multifamily community in Tempe. Working with Indianapolis-based Milhaus, Banyan annexed a 16.5-acre site, which is the first time the City of Tempe has expanded its boundaries in more than a decade.

Construction is now underway for the $177 million development, with the first phase slated for completion in early 2023. Designed by Todd & Associates, Banyan North Tempe will feature 310 studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units in its first phase and a total of 651 units at full build-out. Community amenities will include two swimming pools, a fitness center, an outdoor spa, a clubhouse and library.

The development team secured a $52 million construction loan from UMB Bank and Academy Bank. McShane Construction Co. is serving as general contractor on the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews