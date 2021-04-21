Banyan Breaks Ground on 651-Unit Banyan North Tempe Apartments in Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

Located in Tempe, Ariz., Banyan North Tempe will feature 651 studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, two pools, a fitness center, an outdoor spa, a clubhouse and library. (Rendering by Todd & Associates; Image courtesy of Banyan Residential)

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Los Angeles-based Banyan Residential has broken ground for the first phase of Banyan North Tempe, a 651-unit multifamily community in Tempe. Working with Indianapolis-based Milhaus, Banyan annexed a 16.5-acre site, which is the first time the City of Tempe has expanded its boundaries in more than a decade.

Construction is now underway for the $177 million development, with the first phase slated for completion in early 2023. Designed by Todd & Associates, Banyan North Tempe will feature 310 studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units in its first phase and a total of 651 units at full build-out. Community amenities will include two swimming pools, a fitness center, an outdoor spa, a clubhouse and library.

The development team secured a $52 million construction loan from UMB Bank and Academy Bank. McShane Construction Co. is serving as general contractor on the project.