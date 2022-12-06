Banyan Residential Acquires Banyan Brighton Rental Townhomes in Las Vegas for $61M

LAS VEGAS — Los Angeles-based Banyan Residential has acquired its first property in the Las Vegas market with the purchase of Banyan Brighton, a build-to-rent townhome community currently under construction, for $61 million. Additional terms of the transaction were not released.

Upon completion, Banyan Brighton will feature 133 two- and three-bedroom townhomes ranging from 1,396 to 1,479 square feet. Each residence will feature an attached two-car garage, first-class finishes and private outdoor living space.

The property is located within the 1,000-acre Skye Canyon master-planned community, which offers a 10,000-square-foot indoor fitness facility, modern clubhouse, five-acre sports field, full-service coffee shop, outdoor lap pool and five parks, including green spaces, picnic areas, tennis courts and dog parks.

Cushman & Wakefield is actively leasing the townhomes as they are completed. Final units are slated for delivery in third-quarter 2023.