REBusinessOnline

Banyan Residential Acquires Banyan Brighton Rental Townhomes in Las Vegas for $61M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Build-to-Rent, Multifamily, Nevada, Single-Family Rental, Western

LAS VEGAS — Los Angeles-based Banyan Residential has acquired its first property in the Las Vegas market with the purchase of Banyan Brighton, a build-to-rent townhome community currently under construction, for $61 million. Additional terms of the transaction were not released.

Upon completion, Banyan Brighton will feature 133 two- and three-bedroom townhomes ranging from 1,396 to 1,479 square feet. Each residence will feature an attached two-car garage, first-class finishes and private outdoor living space.

The property is located within the 1,000-acre Skye Canyon master-planned community, which offers a 10,000-square-foot indoor fitness facility, modern clubhouse, five-acre sports field, full-service coffee shop, outdoor lap pool and five parks, including green spaces, picnic areas, tennis courts and dog parks.

Cushman & Wakefield is actively leasing the townhomes as they are completed. Final units are slated for delivery in third-quarter 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  