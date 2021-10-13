Banyan Residential Breaks Ground on 163-Unit Single-Family Rental Community in Kyle, Texas

KYLE, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based Banyan Residential has broken ground on Banyan Bunton Creek, a 163-unit single-family rental (SFR) community in Kyle, located in between Austin and San Antonio. Residences will feature two-car garages, fully landscaped backyards and modern interiors, and renters will have access to a pool with a splash pad and cabanas. Leasing is scheduled to begin early next year. An affiliate of Walton Street Capital is financing the project, which will be Banyan Residential’s second SFR community following the July opening of the 96-unit Banyan Kingsland Heights in Houston.