PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based developer Banyan Residential has broken ground on Banyan Everton, a 234-unit build-to-rent project in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. The site spans 34.4 acres. Homes will come in three- and four-bedroom floor plans, have an average size of 1,771 and include private garages and fenced backyards. Banyan Everton will also offer a communal pool, fitness center and open green space. Completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.