Banyan Residential, Bridge Break Ground on 289-Unit Multifamily Project in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Los Angeles-based Banyan Residential, in partnership with Bridge Investment Group, has broken ground on Banyan Flats, a 289-unit multifamily project that will be located at 2022 N. Beckley Ave., just west of downtown Dallas. Floor plans will feature micro, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 415 to 1,425 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, dog wash and a rooftop deck. JHP Architecture is designing the project. J.P. Morgan provided construction financing for the project, which is slated for a 2023 completion.