Banyan Residential, Bridge Complete 289-Unit Mixed-Income Apartment Complex Near Downtown Dallas

DALLAS — Los Angeles-based Banyan Residential, in partnership with Bridge Investment Group, has completed Banyan Flats, a 289-unit multifamily project located at 2022 N. Beckley Ave., just west of downtown Dallas. Floor plans feature micro, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 415 to 1,425 square feet. Roughly half the units are reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, dog wash and a rooftop deck. JHP Architecture designed the project, and J.P. Morgan provided construction financing. Rents start at $1,345 per month for a studio apartment.