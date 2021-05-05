Banyan Residential, Milhaus Break Ground on $59M Multifamily Project in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Banyan Beckley in Dallas is expected to be complete in 2023.

DALLAS — A partnership between two development firms, Los Angeles-based Banyan Residential and Indianapolis-based Milhaus, has broken ground on Banyan Beckley, a $59 million multifamily project in Dallas. The site is located just outside the downtown area in a Qualified Opportunity Zone at 1710 N. Beckley Ave. Designed by architecture firm JHP, Banyan Beckley will offer 279 units one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as in micro-units and studio configurations. Amenities will include a pool, mobile workspaces, clubhouse and a rooftop deck. Hillcrest Bank provided $38.2 million in construction financing for the project, which marks Banyan Residential’s entry into the Dallas market. Other project partners include Oden Hughes, Vignette Interior Design and SPIARS Engineering. Completion is slated for 2023.