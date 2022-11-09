Banyan Secures $64.5M Construction Loan for Single-Family Rental Community in Wilmington, North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Wells Fargo has provided Banyan Residential with a $64.5 million loan to finance the construction of Banyan Silo Ridge, a single-family rental community located in Wilmington. The development, which spans 75 acres, will offer homes in two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts. Each home will feature a one- or two-car attached garage and a private backyard. Community amenities include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, pool, landscaped grounds and a fenced dog park. Construction is underway on the property, with completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2024 and the first homes expected to be delivered in early 2023.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.