Banyan Secures $64.5M Construction Loan for Single-Family Rental Community in Wilmington, North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Wells Fargo has provided Banyan Residential with a $64.5 million loan to finance the construction of Banyan Silo Ridge, a single-family rental community located in Wilmington. The development, which spans 75 acres, will offer homes in two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts. Each home will feature a one- or two-car attached garage and a private backyard. Community amenities include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, pool, landscaped grounds and a fenced dog park. Construction is underway on the property, with completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2024 and the first homes expected to be delivered in early 2023.