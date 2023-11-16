Thursday, November 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The leases at Satellite Place in Duluth, Ga., includes a 17,808-square-foot lease with Hyundai Glovis.
GeorgiaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

Banyan Street Capital Signs 109,963 SF of Office Leases at Satellite Place in Duluth, Georgia

by John Nelson

DULUTH, GA. — Banyan Street Capital has signed 109,963 square feet of office leases at Satellite Place, a 117-acre office park in Duluth, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. The 21 transactions include 13 new leases or expansions totaling 89,926 square feet and six renewals totaling 20,037 square feet. Eight of the leases (for 46,527 square feet) are tied to the electric vehicle (EV) industry, including a 17,808-square-foot lease with Hyundai Glovis.

Situated near I-85, Satellite Place comprises 820,000 square feet of six-story office space. Banyan Street Capital has recently partnered with Greystar for a 328-unit multifamily development underway at Satellite Place. The property, known as Elan Satellite Place, is expected to deliver in early 2025.

You may also like

Rockefeller Group, Matan to Develop 5 MSF Logistics...

BWE Secures Financing for 362,710 SF Adaptive Reuse...

Lendlease, IHG Army Hotels Break Ground on 207-Room...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 175,239 SF...

IronLink Logistics Signs 71,056 SF Industrial Lease in...

Nova Medical Products Signs 91,956 SF Industrial Lease...

How Milwaukee’s Hottest Downtown Buildings Continue to Drive...

It’s Not Déjà Vu: Loan Workouts Return

Lee & Associates Negotiates 21,000 SF Industrial Lease...