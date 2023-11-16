Banyan Street Capital Signs 109,963 SF of Office Leases at Satellite Place in Duluth, Georgia

DULUTH, GA. — Banyan Street Capital has signed 109,963 square feet of office leases at Satellite Place, a 117-acre office park in Duluth, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. The 21 transactions include 13 new leases or expansions totaling 89,926 square feet and six renewals totaling 20,037 square feet. Eight of the leases (for 46,527 square feet) are tied to the electric vehicle (EV) industry, including a 17,808-square-foot lease with Hyundai Glovis.

Situated near I-85, Satellite Place comprises 820,000 square feet of six-story office space. Banyan Street Capital has recently partnered with Greystar for a 328-unit multifamily development underway at Satellite Place. The property, known as Elan Satellite Place, is expected to deliver in early 2025.