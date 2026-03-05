Banyan Street, Lafayette Street Acquire Harborview Plaza Offices in Tampa for $39.5M

TAMPA, FLA. — A partnership between Banyan Street Capital and Lafayette Street Capital has acquired Harborview Plaza, a 6.7-acre, waterfront office complex in Tampa’s Westshore submarket. Atlanta-based Cousins Properties sold the 206,329-square-foot property for $39.5 million. Christian Lee and Sean Kelly of CBRE’s National Office Partners team represented Cousins Properties in the transaction.

Amy Julian and Andrew Chilgren of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team arranged acquisition financing for the new owners through Prime Finance. Tom Rappa, Matthew Lee, Max Nathan, Joe Chick and Dale Peterson of CBRE supported the transaction.

Banyan Street Capital and Lafayette Street Capital have retained Jim Moler and Deana Beer of JLL to handle the leasing assignment at Harborview Plaza.

The new owners plan to make several capital improvements at the office complex, including updated elevators, a new lobby, tenant lounge, café, waterfront outdoor patio and a “third workplace.” Future enhancements will include new wayfinding and building signage.