Bar-S Signs 47,539 SF Industrial Lease in Woodridge, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

Bar-S will occupy a little over 31 percent of the property at 2141 Internationale Parkway.

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Bar-S, a Sigma brand, has signed a 47,539-square-foot industrial lease at 2141 Internationale Parkway in the Chicago suburb of Woodridge. The location will serve as the company’s Midwest distribution center. The lease begins Oct. 1. Prologis owns the 130,000-square-foot property, which features six exterior docks, two drive-in doors and a clear height of 30 feet. Bar-S, a producer of bacon, sausages, hot dogs and lunchmeat, plans to install a 15,000-square-foot cooler at the property. Bar-S is currently subleasing space in Chicago. Jay Cook of Cresa represented the tenant in the lease for the Woodridge location.

