Baranof Holdings Buys 1,041-Unit Self-Storage Facility in North Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

This CubeSmart self-storage facility in North Austin consists of 100,417 net rentable square feet across 1,041 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Baranof Holdings has purchased a 1,041-unit self-storage facility in Austin. The site offers frontage along I-35 on the city’s north side. Pennsylvania-based REIT CubeSmart manages the facility, which comprises 100,417 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space and was 90 percent occupied at the time of sale. Nick Walker and Nate Holash led a CBRE team that represented the seller, global investment firm KKR, in the transaction.