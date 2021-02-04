Barbat Holdings Completes Transformation of Former Archdiocese Building in Detroit, Leases to Sonder

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Known as Gabriel Houze, the project is leased to Sonder.

DETROIT — Barbat Holdings LLC, a West Bloomfield-based development firm, has completed the transformation and revitalization of 305 Michigan Ave. in Detroit. Now known as Gabriel Houze, the 100,000-square-foot, 10-story property is located in the city’s central business district across from the Westin Book Cadillac. Built in 1915 and formerly known as the Gabriel Richard Building, the property housed the Archdiocese of Detroit for over 50 years. Furniture store Weil & Co. first occupied the property upon its opening. CIBC financed the project in partnership with Invest Detroit. Sonder USA Inc., a residential hospitality concept that offers short-term rentals, has leased the entire building except for 8,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Sonder will offer 125 units for lease. The Houze Living brand is a subsidiary of Barbat Holdings. The developer expects to complete Montgomery Houze in Ann Arbor and Birmingham Houze in Birmingham this summer.