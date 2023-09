NEW YORK CITY — Long Island-based investment firm Barberry Rose Management has sold a 32-unit apartment building located at 720 W. 172nd St. in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The sales price was $7 million. The building was originally constructed in 1918. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group represented both Barberry Rose and the buyer, an entity doing business as Two80 Real Estate Ventures, in the transaction.