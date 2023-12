NEW YORK CITY — New York-based investment firm Barberry Rose Management has sold a portfolio of three multifamily buildings totaling 49 units in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. The sales price was $5 million. The three contiguous, four-story buildings were all constructed in 1912. Ben Khakshoor, Alex Fuchs and Aaron Jungreis of locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group represented Barberry Rose and the buyer, Gilman Management, in the transaction.