Barcelo Homes developed Caesars Luxury Apartments, a 131-unit community in Tacoma, Washington.
Barcelo Homes Sells Caesars Luxury Apartments in Tacoma for $35.4M

by Jeff Shaw

TACOMA, WASH. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Caesars Luxury Apartments in Tacoma. Barcelo Homes sold the 131-unit asset, which it completed development of earlier this year, for $35.4 million. 

IPA’s Nick Ruggiero, Philip Assouad, Giovani Napoli, Ryan Harmon and Anthony Palladino represented the seller. Kathryn Dobler of Tacoma-based Dobler Management represented the buyer, RGPD LLC. 

The property offers a mix of studios, urban one-bedrooms, traditional one-bedrooms and two-bedroom units. An urban one-bedroom is a unit type that is popular in the Pacific Northwest. It is a junior one-bedroom floor plan that often separates the bedroom area from the living area with a smaller wall or sliding door. 

Amenities at Caesars Luxury Apartments include a rooftop deck with green space, a resident lounge, bike storage and maintenance room, and a parking garage with electric vehicle charging.

