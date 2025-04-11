Barclay Group Buys Kiley Ranch Marketplace in Nevada for $25.6M, Plans 400,000 SF Retail Power Center

SPARKS, NEV. — Barclay Group has purchased Kiley Ranch Marketplace, a 46.7-acre parcel at the southwest corner of Wingfield Hills Road and Pyramid Highway in Sparks for $25.6 million. The buyer plans to develop a 400,000-square-foot retail power center on the site. The development will be the first new retail power center in Sparks since 2005. Shawn Smith and Sean Retzloff of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer and seller, KM2 Development, in the transaction. Additionally, the team will handle leasing for the project.