Friday, April 11, 2025
Kiley-Ranch-Mktpl-Sparks-NV
The planned 400,000-square-foot Kiley Ranch Marketplace will be the first new retail power center in Sparks, Nev., since 2005. (Conceptual rendering shown)
AcquisitionsDevelopmentNevadaRetailWestern

Barclay Group Buys Kiley Ranch Marketplace in Nevada for $25.6M, Plans 400,000 SF Retail Power Center

by Amy Works

SPARKS, NEV. — Barclay Group has purchased Kiley Ranch Marketplace, a 46.7-acre parcel at the southwest corner of Wingfield Hills Road and Pyramid Highway in Sparks for $25.6 million. The buyer plans to develop a 400,000-square-foot retail power center on the site. The development will be the first new retail power center in Sparks since 2005. Shawn Smith and Sean Retzloff of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer and seller, KM2 Development, in the transaction. Additionally, the team will handle leasing for the project.

