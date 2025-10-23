Thursday, October 23, 2025
Vistancia Commerce Park at FIVE NORTH in Peoria, Ariz., will offer 239,700 square feet of speculative industrial space spread across four buildings.
Barclay Group to Develop 239,700 SF Spec Industrial Park in Peoria, Arizona

by Amy Works

PEORIA, ARIZ. — Barclay Group is developing Vistancia Commerce Park at FIVE NORTH, a speculative industrial park within the 7,100-acre Vistancia master-planned community in Peoria’s Northern Peoria Corridor. Vistancia Commerce Park at FIVE NORTH will feature 239,700 square feet of industrial space spread across four flexible building configurations. The park will include the 43,600-square-foot Building A, 54,500-square-foot Building B, 48,000-square-foot Building C and 93,600-square-foot Building D, with space divisible down to 9,400 square feet.

Buildings will offer 28-foot to 32-foot clear heights, full HVAC, LED lighting and 3,000 amps of power (expandable) per building, as well as both dock- and grade-level loading capabilities. Construction is slated to begin in second-quarter 2026, with delivery expected in second-quarter 2027. Butler Design Group is serving as architect and GM Civil is serving as civil engineer. Riley Gilbert, Marc Hertzberg, Kelly Royle and Nicole Marshall of JLL are handling leasing for the project.

