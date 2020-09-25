REBusinessOnline

Barclay Group, W.M. Grace Cos. Break Ground on 349,663 SF Spec Industrial Building in Glendale, Arizona

303-Logistics-Glendale-AZ

Located in Glendale, Ariz., 303 Logistics will feature 349,663 square feet of speculative industrial space.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Barclay Group and W.M. Grace Cos. have broken ground on 303 Logistics, a 349,663-square-foot speculative industrial building in Glendale.

Fronting the Loop 303 freeway, the cross-dock facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 75 dock-high and four grade-level doors, 52-foot by 50-foot column spacing, clerestory windows, R-30 insulation, and an ESFR sprinkler system. Additionally, the property will offer 89 trailer parking spaces and is expandable to 297 auto parking spaces on a fully graded and secure site.

The project will be Foreign Trade Zone capable, offering up to 72 percent reduction in both real and personal property tax, duty deferral or elimination and reduced customs reporting entries.

Completion is slated for second-quarter 2021. Butler Design Group is serving as architect and The Renaissance Cos. is serving as general contractor. Riley Gilbert, Anthony Lydon and Marc Hertzberg of JLL serve as the project’s leasing team.

