Barclays Provides $483M Loan for Refinancing of Sotheby’s Headquarters Building in Manhattan

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Office

Sotheby's-Manhattan

Sotheby's headquarters building in Manhattan features gallery, auction and office space throughout, as well as ground-floor retail space.

NEW YORK CITY — Barclays has provided a $483 million senior loan for the refinancing of the headquarters building of auction house Sotheby’s, which is located at 1334 York Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Sotheby’s has operated out of the 10-story, 506,000-square-foot building since 1980. After redeveloping the property in 2000, Sotheby’s entered into a sale-leaseback agreement with RFR Holdings in 2003, but regained ownership of the property in 2009. Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Chris Kramer, Nick Scribani and Dominick Calisto of Newmark Knight Frank placed the five-year loan on behalf of Sotheby’s.

