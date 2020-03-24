Barclays Provides $7.6M Acquisition Loan for Dallas Multifamily Asset

The Burgundy in Dallas features 111 apartments and 69 condominiums.

DALLAS — Barclays Capital has provided a $7.6 million acquisition loan for The Burgundy, a multifamily asset in Dallas that consists of 111 apartments and 69 condominiums. Melissa Marcolini Quinn and Will Hancock of NorthMarq arranged the loan, which carried a 10-year term, three years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower was not disclosed. NorthMarq also arranged the sale of the asset.