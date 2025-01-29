Barings, Apollo Originate $113M Debt Package for 575-Room Westin Indianapolis Hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — Barings and affiliates of Apollo have jointly originated a $113 million debt package to refinance the Westin Indianapolis hotel. An affiliate of KSL Capital Partners has owned the downtown property since 2019. The loan was structured with mezzanine and senior mortgage components. Barings funded the mezzanine component of the loan, with Apollo affiliates originating the senior portion. Originally built in 1989, the hotel was fully renovated from 2020 to 2022. The property features 575 guestrooms, 48,300 square feet of total event space, a new food and beverage outlet and a recently renovated fitness center. Eastdil Secured advised the borrower.