Barings, B&Z Development Top Out 701 Rio Office Project in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Barings and B&Z Development LLC have topped out 701 Rio, a 120,983-square-foot office project in downtown Austin. Construction of the building, which will offer a fitness center with showers and lockers, as well as bike storage space, began in January 2020. Completion is slated for July. Barnes Gromatzky Kosarek Architects is designing the project, and Colorado-based Hensel Phelps is the general contractor. JLL is leasing the property.

