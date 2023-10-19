Barings, Foulger Pratt Purchase Build-to-Rent Residential Community Underway in Metro Raleigh for $50M

WENDELL, N.C. — A joint venture between Barings and Foulger Pratt has purchased a build-to-rent (BTR) residential community under construction in Wendell, an eastern suburb of Raleigh. The undisclosed seller and developer sold the unnamed project for $50 million. Situated on 39 acres, the 172-unit property will consist of 89 townhomes and 83 single-family rental homes. The initial deliveries of homes are expected to be available for lease in the first half of 2024. The transaction brings Foulger Pratt’s BTR portfolio to 700 homes and approximately $250 million in investment across North Carolina and Maryland.