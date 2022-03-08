Barings, Ocean West Capital Partners Buy 136,610 SF Smoky Hollow Industrial Campus in El Segundo, California

Smoky Hollow Flex Industrial Campus in El Segundo, Calif., features 136,610 square feet of flex industrial space. (Photo courtesy of Barings)

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — Barings has partnered with Ocean West Capital Partners to acquire Smoky Hollow Flex Industrial Campus in El Segundo’s Smoky Hollow submarket. Terms of the off-market transaction were not released.

Situated on 5.1 acres, the three-property campus offers 136,610 square feet of flex industrial space. The owners intend to implement a repositioning, including the construction of a new flex industrial building and 266-stall parking structure. Renovations to the three existing buildings will include upgrades to the exterior and building systems while constructing outdoor recreation spaces.