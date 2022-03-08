REBusinessOnline

Barings, Ocean West Capital Partners Buy 136,610 SF Smoky Hollow Industrial Campus in El Segundo, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Smoky-Hollow-Industrial-Campus-El-Segundo-CA.jpg

Smoky Hollow Flex Industrial Campus in El Segundo, Calif., features 136,610 square feet of flex industrial space. (Photo courtesy of Barings)

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — Barings has partnered with Ocean West Capital Partners to acquire Smoky Hollow Flex Industrial Campus in El Segundo’s Smoky Hollow submarket. Terms of the off-market transaction were not released.

Situated on 5.1 acres, the three-property campus offers 136,610 square feet of flex industrial space. The owners intend to implement a repositioning, including the construction of a new flex industrial building and 266-stall parking structure. Renovations to the three existing buildings will include upgrades to the exterior and building systems while constructing outdoor recreation spaces.

