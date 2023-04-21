Friday, April 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
District of ColumbiaHospitalityLoansSoutheast

Barings Provides $101.5M Refinancing for Dual-Brand Hotel in Downtown D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Barings has provided a $101.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of the existing construction loan on the Courtyard/Residence Inn by Marriott in downtown Washington, D.C. The dual-brand hotel opened in November of 2018 and features 504 rooms. Located across from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the 11-story property was developed by Quadrangle Development Corp. and Capstone Development LLC. The hotel’s amenities include a restaurant, fitness center, convenience store, meeting space, kitchen and complimentary breakfast for guests, according to the hotel’s website.

You may also like

Frampton Construction Breaks Ground on 223,375 SF Industrial...

Tricera Capital, Merrimac Ventures Complete Renovation of L&C...

Rosewood Realty Brokers $33.1M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

NAI Isaac Arranges Sale of 21,384 SF Office...

Greystone Provides $13.9M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of...

Eastern Union Arranges $10.9M in Acquisition Financing for...

Northmarq Arranges $22M Loan for Refinancing of Staten...

El-Ad National Properties Plans $1B District in Davie...

BH3 Management, Merrimac Ventures to Develop Mixed-Use Project...