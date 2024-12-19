Thursday, December 19, 2024
Barings Provides $115M Loan for Refinancing of Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Charlotte-based commercial lender Barings has provided a $115 million loan for the refinancing of the 471-roomRenaissance Boston Seaport Hotel. Built in 2008 and set to be renovated next year, the hotel offers amenities such as 21,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a 10,700-square-foot ballroom, club lounge, recently renovated fitness center, an indoor pool and several food-and-beverage outlets. Eastdil Secured arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between affiliates of Rockpoint, Highgate and hotelAVE.

