Barings Provides $115M Loan for Refinancing of Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel

BOSTON — Charlotte-based commercial lender Barings has provided a $115 million loan for the refinancing of the 471-roomRenaissance Boston Seaport Hotel. Built in 2008 and set to be renovated next year, the hotel offers amenities such as 21,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a 10,700-square-foot ballroom, club lounge, recently renovated fitness center, an indoor pool and several food-and-beverage outlets. Eastdil Secured arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between affiliates of Rockpoint, Highgate and hotelAVE.