Barings Provides $244M Loan for Refinancing of 6.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Edgerton, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

EDGERTON, KAN. — Barings has provided a $244 million loan for the refinancing of a 10-building industrial portfolio totaling 6.4 million square feet within Logistics Park Kansas City in Edgerton, about 40 miles southwest of Kansas City. A joint venture between an Ares Management Real Estate fund and NorthPoint Development owns the portfolio, which was developed between 2014 and 2017. On average, the buildings feature a clear height of 35 feet and 706 dock doors. The portfolio is currently 93 percent leased to tenants such as Amazon, Stanley Black & Decker, Sam’s Club, Assa Abloy and Smart Warehousing. All 10 properties offer immediate access to BNSF Railway’s intermodal rail facility.

