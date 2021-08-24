REBusinessOnline

Barings Provides $43.5M Perm Loan for Metro Austin Affordable Housing Project

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

MANOR, TEXAS — Barings has provided a $43.5 million permanent loan for Yager Flats, a 300-unit affordable housing community in Manor, an eastern suburb of Austin. The $73 million development will offer one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units that will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a clubhouse, community room, fitness center, pool and a playground, and residents will also have access to adult education, workforce training, afterschool programming and health and wellness services. The borrower, Elmington Capital Group, is developing the property in partnership with Red Stone Equity Partners, which contributed $29.3 million in tax credit equity. Bank of America provided the original $40 million construction loan. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

