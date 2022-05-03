Barings Provides $67M Loan for Recapitalization of Apartment Complex in Lombard, Illinois

The 450 includes 256 units. (Photo courtesy of UrbanStreet Group)

LOMBARD, ILL. — Barings has provided a $67 million, three-year loan for the recapitalization of The 450, a newly constructed apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Lombard. Amenities at the 256-unit property include a fitness center, yoga studio, business center, package room with cold storage, heated underground parking, pet park, pool and electric car charging stations. Emerald Isle Investment Partners advised the borrower, a joint venture between UrbanStreet Group and Atlas Residential. The three-year loan includes funding to complete lease-up.