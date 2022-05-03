REBusinessOnline

Barings Provides $67M Loan for Recapitalization of Apartment Complex in Lombard, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The 450 includes 256 units. (Photo courtesy of UrbanStreet Group)

LOMBARD, ILL. — Barings has provided a $67 million, three-year loan for the recapitalization of The 450, a newly constructed apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Lombard. Amenities at the 256-unit property include a fitness center, yoga studio, business center, package room with cold storage, heated underground parking, pet park, pool and electric car charging stations. Emerald Isle Investment Partners advised the borrower, a joint venture between UrbanStreet Group and Atlas Residential. The three-year loan includes funding to complete lease-up.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  