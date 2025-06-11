Wednesday, June 11, 2025
The Park at Southside Works in Pittsburgh totals 247 units. The property was built in 2024.
Barings Provides $71.8M Loan for Refinancing of Pittsburgh Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

PITTSBURGH — Barings has provided a $71.8 million loan for the refinancing of The Park at SouthSide Works, a 247-unit apartment building located along the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh. Built in 2024, the seven-story building houses one- and two-bedroom units that, according to Apartments.com, range in size from 551 to 1,473 square feet. Amenities include a pool, courtyard with grilling stations, fitness center with a yoga room and a lounge with games. Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Chris Lozinak and Sam Speciale of Newmark arranged the loan on behalf of the owner, SomeraRoad, a development and investment firm with offices in Nashville and New York City.

