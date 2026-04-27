Barings Provides $86.2M in Financing for Industrial Property in Bayonne, New Jersey

BAYONNE, N.J. — Barings has provided $86.2 million in bridge financing for a 355,580-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne. Bridge Point Bayonne was built in 2024 on a 17.6-acre site that is approximately 1.5 miles from the New Jersey Turnpike. Building features include a cross-dock configuration, clear height of 40 feet, 70 dock doors, four drive-in doors and parking for 213 cars and 56 trailers. Jon Mikula, Michael Klein, Michael Lachs and Kevin Badger of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Kurv Industrial, the Chicago-based investment and development firm formerly known as Bridge Industrial.