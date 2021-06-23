REBusinessOnline

Barings Provides Loan for Refinancing of 504,750 SF Office Tower in Dallas

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

PwC-Tower-at-Park-District

PwC Tower at Park District in Uptown Dallas totals 504,750 square feet. The property was built in 2018.

DALLAS — Barings Real Estate has provided a loan for the refinancing of PwC Tower at Park District, a 504,750-square-foot office tower in Uptown Dallas. The amount of the loan was not disclosed, but the Dallas Morning News reports that it was $225 million. Built in 2018, the building consists of 20 stories of office space above a four-story parking garage. Onsite amenities include three restaurants, a tenant lounge, conference center and a 7,000-square-foot health club. Jim Curtin of JLL arranged the loan, which was structured with a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate, on behalf of the borrower, MetLife Investment Management. PwC Tower at Park District, which bears the name of its anchor tenant, PricewaterhouseCoopers, was approximately 93 percent leased at the time of the loan closing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews