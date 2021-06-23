Barings Provides Loan for Refinancing of 504,750 SF Office Tower in Dallas

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

PwC Tower at Park District in Uptown Dallas totals 504,750 square feet. The property was built in 2018.

DALLAS — Barings Real Estate has provided a loan for the refinancing of PwC Tower at Park District, a 504,750-square-foot office tower in Uptown Dallas. The amount of the loan was not disclosed, but the Dallas Morning News reports that it was $225 million. Built in 2018, the building consists of 20 stories of office space above a four-story parking garage. Onsite amenities include three restaurants, a tenant lounge, conference center and a 7,000-square-foot health club. Jim Curtin of JLL arranged the loan, which was structured with a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate, on behalf of the borrower, MetLife Investment Management. PwC Tower at Park District, which bears the name of its anchor tenant, PricewaterhouseCoopers, was approximately 93 percent leased at the time of the loan closing.