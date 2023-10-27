Friday, October 27, 2023
Located in West Los Angeles, The Ventana Luxury Apartments features 405 units, two clubhouses, two swimming pools, a spa, business center and fitness center.
Barings Real Estate Receives $115M Loan for The Ventana Luxury Apartments in West Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Barings Real Estate has received $115 million in financing for The Ventana Luxury Apartments, a low-rise multifamily community within the master-planned community of Playa Vista in Los Angeles.

The Ventana Luxury Apartments features 405 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with an average size of 1,049 square feet. The apartments offer in-unit washers/dryers, granite countertops and ceiling heights ranging from nine to 14 feet. Community amenities include two clubhouses, two swimming pools, a spa, business center and fitness center.

Originally built in 2007 in two phases, the property is located at 7225 and 6565 Crescent Park.

Chris Drew, Annie Rose, Brandon Smith and Gyasi Edmondson of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory secured the cash-neutral, five-year loan, which features full-term interest-only payments. The use of the funds was not disclosed.

