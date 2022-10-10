Barings to Convert 45,000 SF of Vacant Office Space at 3445 Peachtree in Atlanta to Speculative Suites

Shown is a rendering of the speculative suites coming to 3445 Peachtree, a 14-story office building in Atlanta's Buckhead district.

ATLANTA — Barings plans to convert approximately 45,000 square feet of vacant office space at 3445 Peachtree in Atlanta’s Buckhead district to speculative suites. Spread across five spaces within the 14-story, 287,000-square-foot office building, these suites will range in size from 3,000 square feet to a full 23,000-square-foot floor. Furniture will be provided within some of these spaces and each spec suite will include exposed ceiling duct work and floor plans that invite collaboration. New tenants will also have access to several Class A amenities available to all 3445 Peachtree tenants. No construction timeline was disclosed. According to research from CBRE, metro Atlanta currently has 500,000 square feet of spec suites under construction, which represents about 28 percent of the market’s existing inventory of spec suite space (1.8 million square feet).