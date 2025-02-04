Barings, Trinity Capital Break Ground on 1.5 MSF Industrial Development in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — Barings and Charlotte-based Trinity Capital have broken ground on Phase II of Horizon 16 Industrial Park, a logistics park located at Jimmy Deloach Parkway and I-16 in Savannah. The second phase will span six buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet. Phase I of the park spans 1.1 million square feet across three buildings and is currently 74 percent leased to tenants including Ferguson and Harbor Freight.

The design-build team for Phase II includes general contractor Evans and architectural firm Atlas. The co-developers have tapped William Lattimore of CBRE to lease the second phase of Horizon 16. Barings and Trinity Capital previously partnered to develop 85 Exchange, a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial park near Charlotte that is leased to tenants including Amazon.