Phase II of Horizon 16 Industrial Park (above left) will span 1.5 million square feet across six buildings. Phase I (above right) has wrapped up construction and spans 1.1 million square feet across three buildings.
Barings, Trinity Capital Break Ground on 1.5 MSF Industrial Development in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — Barings and Charlotte-based Trinity Capital have broken ground on Phase II of Horizon 16 Industrial Park, a logistics park located at Jimmy Deloach Parkway and I-16 in Savannah. The second phase will span six buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet. Phase I of the park spans 1.1 million square feet across three buildings and is currently 74 percent leased to tenants including Ferguson and Harbor Freight.

The design-build team for Phase II includes general contractor Evans and architectural firm Atlas. The co-developers have tapped William Lattimore of CBRE to lease the second phase of Horizon 16. Barings and Trinity Capital previously partnered to develop 85 Exchange, a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial park near Charlotte that is leased to tenants including Amazon.

