Monday, January 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Barker Pacific Acquires 124-Unit Chesapeake Apartments in Northwest Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm Barker Pacific Group has acquired Chesapeake Apartments, a 124-unit multifamily complex in the Anderson Mill area of northwest Austin. The garden-style, seven-building complex was built in 1984 and houses one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a pool. Forrest Bass of Walker & Dunlop brokered the sale of the property, in which Barker Pacific assumed the undisclosed seller’s existing Fannie Mae loan, which is also being serviced by Walker & Dunlop. The new ownership plans to invest about $1.4 million in capital improvements to the property.

You may also like

SRS Brokers $6.3M Sale of Strip Retail Center...

Core5 Industrial Partners Underway on 652,103 SF Project...

GAIA REIT Buys 372-Unit Virage on Memorial Apartments...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 113,429 SF...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 14,523 SF Industrial Lease in...

JLL Secures $188M Loan for Vive Luxe Multifamily...

Northmarq Arranges $67M in Refinancing for Camber Apartments...

Soma Encino Sells 55,207 SF Office Building in...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Negotiates $3.6M Sale...