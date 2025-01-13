Barker Pacific Acquires 124-Unit Chesapeake Apartments in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm Barker Pacific Group has acquired Chesapeake Apartments, a 124-unit multifamily complex in the Anderson Mill area of northwest Austin. The garden-style, seven-building complex was built in 1984 and houses one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a pool. Forrest Bass of Walker & Dunlop brokered the sale of the property, in which Barker Pacific assumed the undisclosed seller’s existing Fannie Mae loan, which is also being serviced by Walker & Dunlop. The new ownership plans to invest about $1.4 million in capital improvements to the property.