Barker Pacific Acquires 270,659 SF Bank of America Office Tower in Downtown Las Vegas

Located at 300 S. 4th St. in Las Vegas, Tower 300 features 270,659 square feet of office space.

LAS VEGAS — Barker Pacific Group, in a joint venture with Positive investment Group, has purchased Bank of America Tower, an office complex located at 300 S. 4th St. in Las Vegas. The acquisition marks Barker Pacific’s entry into the Las Vegas market.

The joint venture will rebrand the 270,659-square-foot building as Tower 300 and implement an upgrade program to the common areas.

Terms of the acquisition were not released. Alliance Bank provided debt financing for the buyers. Mike Tabeek, Larry Singer and Christopher Crooks of Newmark will handle leasing for the building.