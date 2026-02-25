Barker Pacific Group Acquires 179,537 SF The Quad Office Campus in Carlsbad, California

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Barker Pacific Group (BPG) has purchased The Quad, a Class A office campus in Carlsbad from Regent Properties for an undisclosed price. Aric Starck and Drew Dobbs of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal. Matty Sundberg of CBRE provided leasing advisory support.

Located at 5740, 5750, 5760 and 5770 Fleet St., The Quad features 179,537 square feet of office and R&D space spread across four two-story buildings with typical floor plates between 21,000 square feet and 24,500 square feet. At the time of sale, The Quad was 73 percent occupied. Current tenants include Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Arlo, Rueb Stoller Daniel and Islands Restaurants.

BPG has assumed management of the property, which was built in 1999, and plans to enhance the campus with the addition of pickleball courts and a refreshed building aesthetic. Existing amenities include bike racks, electric vehicle charging stations, a fitness facility with locker rooms and showers, outdoor patio seating, a bocce ball court and table tennis, public Wi-Fi, ocean views, exterior balconies in select suites and onsite property management.