Barker Pacific Group, Artemis Real Estate Partners Buy 2,189-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio Near Phoenix

Totaling 2,189 units, the self-storage portfolio includes two facilities in Gibert, Ariz., and one in the Tramonto neighborhood of Phoenix.

PHOENIX AND GILBERT, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Barker Pacific Group and Artemis Real Estate Partners has purchased three self-storage facilities in Gilbert and North Phoenix. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Totaling 234,350 square feet, the newly built portfolio features 2,189 climate-controlled self-storage units. Two properties are located in Gilbert and one is situated in the Tramonto neighborhood of Phoenix.

This acquisition marks the joint venture’s second foray into the Phoenix market bringing its total to four self-storage facilities acquired by the partnership.