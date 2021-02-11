REBusinessOnline

Barker Pacific Group, Artemis Real Estate Partners Buy 2,189-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio Near Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Self-Storage, Western

Barker-Artemis-Self-Storage-AZ-2

Totaling 2,189 units, the self-storage portfolio includes two facilities in Gibert, Ariz., and one in the Tramonto neighborhood of Phoenix.

PHOENIX AND GILBERT, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Barker Pacific Group and Artemis Real Estate Partners has purchased three self-storage facilities in Gilbert and North Phoenix. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Totaling 234,350 square feet, the newly built portfolio features 2,189 climate-controlled self-storage units. Two properties are located in Gilbert and one is situated in the Tramonto neighborhood of Phoenix.

This acquisition marks the joint venture’s second foray into the Phoenix market bringing its total to four self-storage facilities acquired by the partnership.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  