Barker Steel Mid-Atlantic Signs 133,520 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Baltimore

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Maryland, Southeast

The property at 1954 Halethorpe Farms Road is located near Interstates 95 and 695 in Halethorpe, Md., eight miles southwest of downtown Baltimore and five miles north of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

HALETHORPE, MD. — Barker Steel Mid-Atlantic has signed a 133,520-square-foot industrial lease at 1954 Halethorpe Farms Road in Halethorpe. The landlord, Blue Ocean, acquired the historic property in 2015. The 692,492-square-foot building was once used to manufacture aircraft components during World War II. The property is located near Interstates 95 and 695, eight miles southwest of downtown Baltimore and five miles north of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Milford, Mass.-based Barker Steel will use the property as a block manufacturing and distribution site. Jared Engel and Steve Cornblatt of Trout Daniel & Associates represented the landlord in the lease transaction. Toby Mink of CBRE represented the tenant.

