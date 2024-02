LEDGEWOOD, N.J. — Barnes & Noble will open a 13,875-square-foot bookstore in the Northern New Jersey community of Ledgewood. The retailer is taking space at The Shops at Ledgewood Commons, a 450,000-square-foot open-air lifestyle center that is a redevelopment of the former Ledgewood Mall. Marc Palestina and Chuck Lanyard of The Goldstein Group represented Barnes & Noble in the lease negotiations. Mike Testa, Shane Wierks and Bill Farkas of Jeffery Realty represented the landlord.