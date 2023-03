UNION, N.J. — Barnes & Noble will open a 15,000-square-foot bookstore at Union Plaza Shopping Center in Northern New Jersey. Chuck Lanyard and Marc Palestina of The Goldstein Group represented Barnes & Noble in the lease negotiations. Peter Robbins of Robbins Agency represented the landlord. Other tenants at Union Plaza Shopping Center include grocer ShopRite, Best Buy, Designer Shoe Warehouse and Marshalls.