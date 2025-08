SAN ANTONIO — Barnes & Noble will open an approximately 18,000-square-foot store at Alamo Ranch, a 900,000-square-foot retail power center located on the west side of San Antonio. The book retailer is backfilling a space previously occupied by Office Max with one of its smaller-format stores. Charlotte-based Big V Property Group owns Alamo Ranch, which is also home to tenants such as Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ross Dress for Less and Marshalls. A tentative opening date was not disclosed.