Barnes & Noble to Open 20,000 SF Store at Southpark Meadows in South Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Barnes & Noble will open an approximately 20,000-square-foot store at Southpark Meadows, a regional power center located along I-35 in South Austin. The book retailer is backfilling a space previously occupied by Office Max with one of its smaller-format stores. Charlotte-based Big V Property Group owns Southpark Meadows, which is also home to tenants such as Walmart, Target, PetSmart, Ulta Beauty, Old Navy, J.C. Penney and Marshalls. A tentative opening date was not disclosed.

